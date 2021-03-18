Actress Mercy Asiedu has shared with her fans shocking throwback photos after she gave birth to her first son, Nana Safo Ababio.

Earlier, the veteran actress, flaunted her three children, two handsome sons and one beautiful daughter when she turned 49 years on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

In her latest post, she has posted photos of her younger self, when she had her first son filled with joy.

Her caption read:

Family Throwback Thursday with my son @king_safofirst ❤❤❤ View, Like and, Pass! Don’t come and laugh at me. I can’t kiiii myself😅😆😀😂.

Mercy Asiedu’s first son, Nana Safo Ababio

Nana Ababio works as a videographer and he is also into photography as well. He owns a photography brand called Vona Photography.

Apart from having an interest in music, Nana Ababio partly works at his mother’s production house, Mesduah Productions, which has produced movies and TV series including Abubro Kosua, Susu Pre and Sankofa.

Check out the photo below:

Mercy Asiedu with her first son, Nana Safo Ababio