Renowned actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has reported that her social media accounts have been hacked by unknown individuals who are now impersonating her to solicit money from her contacts.

In a public statement, Asiedu revealed that her WhatsApp and Facebook accounts have been completely taken over by these scammers.

They are using her identity to send out messages requesting funds, attempting to exploit her name and reputation for financial gain.

Mercy Asiedu defended that she would never ask for money in this manner and urged her fans and the public to be cautious and vigilant.

She requested that anyone receiving suspicious messages purportedly from her should disregard them and avoid engaging with the scammers.

The actress has appealed for her supporters to spread the word about the hacking incident to prevent others from falling victim to the fraud.

She reassured her followers that measures are being taken to regain control of her accounts and address the issue.

