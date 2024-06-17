A 16-year-old girl has been arrested by the Mankessim Police in the Central Region for allegedly setting her boyfriend’s room ablaze.

Accra-based GHOne reported that her actions followed an argument with her boyfriend.

According to reports, the 16-year-old visited her boyfriend at his corn mill shop to demand money.

The boyfriend reportedly refused to give her money because she had allegedly been unfaithful at some point in their affair.

The boyfriend proceeded to end the relationship with her.

The teenage girl is said to have asked for forgiveness, but the man forcibly dragged her from the shop.

Very upset about the situation, the teenager went to the man’s house and set the place on fire, after which she returned to her workplace.

Her friend said she confided in her about the act. She eventually confessed to the crime following her arrest.

The Assembly Member for New Nkusukum, Alhaji Alli Amoah Abubakuri, condemned the act and urged teenagers to avoid such destructive behaviours in romantic relationships.

She is currently assisting the Police with their investigation, following her apprehension by community members.