President Akufo-Addo has highlighted the severe repercussions of the Ukraine war on African economies, living standards, and inflation rates.

According to him, this has caused a widespread impact beyond the centre of the war.

He explained that “We oppose colonialism and domination, but in this context, we view Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

He pointed out that Africa has become an unintended casualty of the war, with disrupted supply chains wreaking havoc on the continent’s economies.

“The consequences of the invasion go far beyond the confines of Europe. Indeed in many ways, Africa has been the greatest victim,” he reiterated.

He said this at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The President detailed how these disruptions have led to high inflation and skyrocketing food prices, significantly affecting living standards across Africa.

“This has had a terrible impact on our economies, on living standards, on high inflation,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of Africa’s involvement in resolving the conflict, noting, “We have an interest in participating in efforts to find a solution to this conflict.”

He called for a resolution based on comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, adhering to international law and the UN Charter.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo also emphasised the necessity of engaging major global players like Russia and China in the peace process to ensure a definitive settlement.

“If we’re ever going to arrive at a definitive settlement, their involvement is essential,” he stated.