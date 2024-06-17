The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed former Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, as its Professional Football Manager.

Mr Dasoberi’s appointment starts effective July 1, 2024.

He served as Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko between September 2020 and June 2024.

Prior to occupying that role at the record Ghana league champions, Emmanuel served in notable positions at the GFA, including his tenure as Deputy General Secretary of administration.

He also served as the GFA’s Club Licensing Manager and has been a CAF Club Licensing Instructor and stadium inspector since 2017.

His expertise in club licensing and administration is well-recognised, as evidenced by his selection as the only African representative for FIFA’s Professional Football exchange program in Qatar.

In his new role at CAF, Dasoberi will oversee a comprehensive array of responsibilities aimed at enhancing the professional standards of football across the continent.

He is expected to work on all aspects of the CAF Club Licensing system and Stadium Licensing, ensuring that member associations implement these systems at a national level.

This includes regular communication and exchanges within the club licensing network and contributing to the development of leagues, as well enhancing their operational standards and ensure compliance with CAF regulations.

One of his tasks is to organise and run club licensing education activities, which are seen as a significant part of his role, fostering knowledge and adherence to licensing standards.

Having served as Licensing Manager and Stadium Inspector, he will also compile and update the database of club licensing, stadiums, leagues, and clubs, along with historical statistics, to ensure accurate and up-to-date information, and revising national club licensing regulations submitted by member associations and assisting in compliance audits to ensure adherence to CAF standards are key tasks he will undertake.

He will also supervise the core club licensing process, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, and managing the implementation of the club licensing system, including reporting and analysis, are also within his scope of work.

He will administer the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) and provide support and assistance to users. This includes gathering and registering coaches’ license copies for clubs participating in CAF interclub competitions.

Setting up and managing the approval process for spectators and coaches for all CAF competitions through the CAF CMS, as well as conducting stadium matchday monitoring for CAF matches via available streaming platforms, are part of his responsibilities.