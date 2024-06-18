The La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Chief Executive, Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, has called on the youth to avoid politicians who would use them as conduit to cause confusion and violence during the election period.

She advised them to be ambassadors of peace and unity in their own little ways wherever they may find themselves in their communities.

Mrs. Adjabeng gave the advice when the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality held this year’s “Citizens Week” with SDA School children and the people in the area.

The main theme for the celebration was: “Together we Can build Ghana, So Get involved” with the sub-theme: “Children, Come Let’s Build Ghana.”

Mrs Adjabeng encouraged the children to challenge themselves in every endeavour by setting goals and that with determination, sacrifice and hard work they could accomplished them, saying; “It pays to have a positive mind set in whatever you do.”

She asked the students, especially the girls, to take up leadership positions, including male-dominated ones in school such as becoming a cadet commander which would give them resilience and fortitude to take up daunting tasks.

The MCE advised them to devote quality time to their books to achieve academic success while being respectful, obedient and discipline so that they could transition to successful and responsible adulthood.

Madam Doris Agyeman, the Municipal NCCE Director, advised the children to be tolerant of each other and perform their duties well as citizens to help build a better Ghana and enhance our democracy as enshrined in Article 41 of the Constitution.

She asked them to respect the national symbols, the national pledge and the national anthem, adding that they should protect government property and the environment.

Madam Beatrice Opoku, the Headmistress of the SDA School, appealed to the MCE for the provision of furniture for the school while calling for something to be done about a private property which is sited on the compound of the school.

The MCE donated an amount of GHS5,000 to the school.