The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole, Yusif Sulemana has intensified calls for action against ongoing serial killings in his constituency.

According to him, the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, must put in place measures to end the recent serial killings.

He stated that the serial killings have gradually resulted in a self-imposed curfew, causing people to sleep early due to fear of possible attacks and killings.

The MP noted that the killings must be addressed immediately since the residents live in constant fear.

“Even before that, there were serial killings taking different forms. And I think that this is a very important matter and I want to draw your attention to it. So that the interior minister can come to this house and brief us and give some hope to those areas that are affected.”

“Last night, for instance, Mr Speaker, I decided to take a walk in the Bole Township and by 8:30 pm, almost everyone was asleep. Self-imposed curfew. We cannot continue in this manner,” he said.

According to him, three days ago, the former President, John Mahama visited Bole to encourage the police to do their best to protect the people.

The MP for Wa Central, Abdul Rasheed Pelpuo, also stated that a similar situation is happening in the Wa Municipality.

According to him, there have been no arrests which shows that efforts have to be intensified in order to reduce these disruptions.

“Not much is done to investigate and bring out the murderers and perpetrators of this crime. Some more has to be done. Some investigation has to be made to stretch beyond the limits of the people in the community. And the interior minister must also sit up. It is becoming too much for him to witness all this and not to tell Ghanaians what is happening.”

“So apart from asking the police to do something about it, we’re asking him to be present here to report as exactly what has happened and what they will do to address this very dangerous situation.”

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyir Constituency and majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, shared in the sentiments of his colleagues.

He appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to invite the Interior Minister to the house for a briefing.

According to him, for lives to be lost is unacceptable.

“You know, these are security matters and often we have to give the minister a notification. Then, before they come to the house, they have to prepare.”

“So I’ll leave that discretion to the speaker. But as soon as possible. I’m in total agreement. I’m saying the same thing. As soon as possible, the minister should be programmed, but he also needs to be given time to prepare and complete the house properly. We solidarize with our colleagues.”

The second Deputy speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiama Amoako urged his colleagues to consult with the Interior Ministry before their briefing to the house next week Wednesday.

According to him, it is essential for ensuring that all relevant information is discussed before coming to the chamber.

“So, if you will be with me, I will wish that probably you seek personal discussion with the ministers. If that will not do, then we can invite the minister next week to come. So, my ruling is that honourable member, try and get a minister and speak with him this week. If that is not possible, next week we will invite the Minister to come and brief the house,” he said.