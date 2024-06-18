Ghanaian music sensation and TGMA’s 2024 ‘Popular Song of the Year’ winner, King Promise, has reacted to his congratulatory message being ignored by Stonebwoy.

After losing the ‘Artiste of the Year’ title to Stonebwoy at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) in 2024, King Promise graciously congratulated Stonebwoy on social media.

However, his message went unacknowledged.

King Promise expressed worry over the snub, stating that he holds no ill will towards Stonebwoy.

In response, Stonebwoy clarified that there was no malice intended.

He explained that, he unintentionally overlooked King Promise’s message amid the flood of congratulatory messages he received post-victory.

During an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, King Promise shared his thoughts: “It’s really up to him. I don’t know why he did that, because I’m not a stranger to him. We’ve had conversations, we’ve made music together. I’ve done a song for his album, he’s done a song for my album, and he’s known me even before I blew up crazy. If he felt a certain way, I don’t think I did anything wrong by congratulating him, did I?”

