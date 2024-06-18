The General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has expressed disappointment in their representatives on the board overseeing the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels.

“Our representatives have failed us, and yesterday I said at the press conference that Organized Labour, we’ve lost the battle,” Abraham Koomson said on Top Story on Tuesday, June 18.

“But fortunately, the MPs saw the need to help address the matter,” he added.

According to Mr Koomson, the representatives should have provided the union with first-hand information about developments at the board level that were not in their favour.

He admitted that he was unaware of SSNIT’s plan to sell the four hotels until the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, raised the issue.

“That’s how we found out about the problem – that they were about to sell these properties. We didn’t know.

“If our reps had informed us – briefed us, we could have taken action long ago without bringing in any politician into it,” he said.

The Ghana Federation of Labour General Secretary also claimed that the process to sell the four SSNIT hotels is still ongoing despite Mr Ablakwa’s petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the allegations surrounding the sale.

“Yes, they have not stopped it. You know how things work in this country. The CHRAJ, how soon are they going to finish this? GHRAJ cannot injunct the process, I don’t think they can do that.

“They don’t have that authority to injunct the process so they will still go ahead and do whatever they want to do,” Mr Koomson added.