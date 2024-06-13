Renowned Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has publicly endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking at an event organized by Mahama to gather input from the creative community, Mercy Asiedu reminded of the positive impact of his previous tenure on the industry.

Among these contributions were vehicles given to some key industry figures, which she believes significantly benefited their professional activities.

She noted that Mahama’s support was instrumental in enhancing the operations of many entertainers, and she is hopeful that a return to power would bring similar or greater benefits to the sector.

She encouraged her colleagues and fans to consider Mahama’s past contributions when casting their votes in the upcoming elections.

“Mahama made us feel good. One who has aided you, you should not be ungrateful to him. Let us unite and give him the win so we enjoy more,” she urged her peers and the public.

Asiedu believes that if Mahama becomes president again, the creative industry will flourish because he understands its dynamics and the necessity of motivating its people.

