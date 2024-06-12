Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has donated GHS 30,000 to support the Buzzstop Boys, a local group dedicated to maintaining cleanliness and improving sanitation in Ghana.

The donation took place during a community service event at Alajo T-junction, where Shatta Wale joined the group in their efforts to clean the area.

Shatta Wale expressed his support for the Buzzstop Boys’ mission to keep Ghana clean.

He remarked that it is important for youth to be involved in national development and highlighted the significance of contributing to the community.

Addressing his fans and residents who joined the clean-up exercise, Shatta revealed the initiative is a worthy course aimed at improving public health and sanitation, hence he wants his brand to be associated.

He called on Ghanaians to offer their support in form of monetary contributions or labour when the Buzzstop Boys storm their communities for cleanup.

Also, Shatta raised an amount for the group during a 30-minute live session on TikTok.

He has pledged to offer more support in the future.