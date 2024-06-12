A woman who allegedly pretends to be deaf and non-verbal has been apprehended by residents at Millennium City, Kasoa.

The woman was allegedly caught picking used pads and diapers from refuse dumps, an activity she reportedly engages in frequently.

Her repeated visits to the area had raised suspicions among the residents, prompting them to set up surveillance.

She was eventually caught in the act, allegedly collecting the used sanitary items.

Upon being confronted, the woman initially continued to feign her disability. However, when residents threatened her with a cutlass, she broke her silence and attempted to justify her actions, claiming that the items were merely garbage.

Despite her explanations, the residents remained unconvinced.

The incident has sparked concern in the community, with locals questioning the motive behind her collection of used sanitary items.

The police have been alerted, and further investigation is expected to determine the woman’s intentions and address any potential risks associated with her actions.