A suspected thief faced an unusual form of justice after being caught stealing yams at a local market.

According to eyewitnesses, the alleged thief was apprehended and forced to carry the stolen yams in a headpan while tied to a rope.

He was then marched around the market and made to sell the yams, with instructions to return the proceeds to the rightful owner.

The incident attracted a significant crowd, with onlookers watching as the suspected thief navigated the market, attempting to sell the yams.

The punishment was intended to publicly shame the thief while also ensuring that the vendor recovered their lost goods.

