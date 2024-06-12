The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed belief and confidence in the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the country well as president.

During a courtesy call on the Asantehene by Vice President Bawumia, as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted Bawumia’s political trajectory and expressed confidence in him, while commending his character and policies.

“What Nana Addo saw in you and made you his Vice is the reason you are here today,” the Asantehene told Dr. Bawumia.

“He had confidence in you that you could help him. He had confidence in you that he could nature you to take over the mantle from him and move Ghana forward,” he added.

“Ghana needs development and progress and I appreciate your vision for the country. The mantle in your hand is very huge so keep spreading your vision and policies to Ghanaians so they can understand you.”

“I believe you can move Ghana forward if you get the chance,” said the Asantehene.

Otumfuo also commended Dr Bawumia for maintaining his character over the years, urging him to maintain, especially, his humility for all Ghanaians.