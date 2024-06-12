The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Award’s (TGMA) New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta, has been spotted with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and others singing an acapella version of his hit song ‘Aseda.’

The Vice President, along with Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Sarfo, the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, enthusiastically sang along.

Dr Bawumia, who appeared excited, could not help but enthusiastically throw his hands around to the tune.

Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi could not help but keep nodding and singing along while the Dome Kwabenya MP gave a few dance moves.

This took place during the climax of Dr Bawumia’s Ashanti Regional tour.

It comes a day after he was seen dancing at his Youth Connect event to conclude his regional tour.

During the Wednesday event, he was joined by the musician Guru. The singer performed his popular “Lapaz Toyota” song to the excitement of the crowd.

But the crowd was not the only group of people on their feet. Vice President Dr Bawumia joined in, doing the signature dance of the song.

These visuals have triggered mixed reactions on social media.