The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the country’s largest teacher’s union, has unveiled the GNAT Cancer Foundation (GCF) in Accra.

This initiative aims to provide world-class cancer treatment for teachers and their families, while also promoting cancer awareness and responsible management of resources raised for cancer care.

Deputy General Secretary of GNAT, Kwame Dagbandow at a press conference held at the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) in Accra said “With the GNAT Cancer Foundation, we now have a dedicated body to manage our cancer fund effectively”.

“The foundation will oversee the existing partnership between the GNAT Teachers’ Fund and SGMC, support preventive education, treatment, and management of cancer cases among GNAT members and their eligible family members.”