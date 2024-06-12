The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to call off their strike and negotiate with the government on Friday, June 14, 2024.

This follows a meeting between NLC and the staff on Wednesday.

But the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Sector Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress, representing the NIA workers, John Sampa has said they are ready for the negotiations.

However, the strike would only be called off after meeting with its leadership for a final resolution.

“We think that we want peace, we are ready to call our members to comply with the directive, I’m unable to say here now we have called off the strike action. Because I’m representing people, we’re going to call them, we will put our options on the table, we will deliberate upon it and the decision that we will take, we will communicate to Ghanaians.

“We’re ready to dialogue, as long as we see the commitment on the government’s side that the same way workers of other institutions have been treated, workers of NIA also deserve better,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of Salary Administration at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Cephas Amada has assured they will continue negotiations in good faith.

The strike, which began on Monday, June 10, 2024, was announced on Sunday by the Public Services Workers Union, citing poor conditions of service and the government’s failure to address negotiation delays and institution-specific allowances.

The union noted that, it had postponed an initial strike notice in March 2024, following the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations. The industrial action has brought operations at various NIA centres to a standstill, leaving many applicants stranded.

