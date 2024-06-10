The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is concerned about the ongoing strike by workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA), fearing it could jeopardize months of negotiation progress.

The Director of Grievances and Negotiations at the FWSC, Prof Charles Oppong Adabo, in this regard, is urging workers to call off the strike and return to the negotiation table emphasising that engagement cannot continue amid an industrial action.

“…We will use the appropriate means to humbly request that you call off the strike so that we can continue with our negotiation,” he pleaded.

He noted that, significant progress had been made on most concerns and expressed surprise at the indefinite strike declaration.

“Negotiations have not stalled so we are a bit surprised that they have declared an indefinite strike.”

NIA workers declared the strike on June 10 to demand better conditions of service, citing poor conditions of service and government delays in concluding negotiations on their allowances.

Despite postponing an initial strike in March 2024 following the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the union proceeded with the industrial action due to a continued lack of progress.

As a result, all NIA offices, including district, regional, and premium centers, have ceased operations, leaving applicants stranded and unable to access essential services.

Affected applicants have expressed their distress in media interviews, highlighting the critical importance of the Ghana Card and urging the government and relevant authorities to promptly address the workers concerns.

According to them, they fear that the impact of the strike will worsen if a resolution is not reached soon.

