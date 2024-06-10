The ongoing trial of Daniel Asiedu, alias ‘Sexy Don-Don,’ who is accused of killing former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah, has been adjourned again due to the absence of striking jurors.

Donning a folded white long-sleeve shirt with brown khaki trousers and black half shoes, Daniel Asiedu was brought to court on Monday in handcuffs, hoping to continue giving testimony, only to be told once more that the trial could not proceed.

The case has been adjourned to July 1, 2024, by which time the eleven months’ arrears owed the jurors are expected to have been paid, and the group will be back to work.

The last time he mounted the witness box, Daniel Asiedu alleged in open court that he was coerced by police investigators to leave his fingerprints on J.B. Danquah’s body and at strategic points at the crime scene.

He also stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who was then the Greater Accra Regional Commander, was at the crime scene.

The lawyer for the accused, Yaw Dankwah, then questioned if the IGP would be able to help establish what happened on that fateful day if he were in court.

Daniel Asiedu looked healthy, cheerful, and interacted with other accused persons who appeared in the same courtroom with him but for different cases.

READ ALSO: