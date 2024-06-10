The indefinite strike by staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has left numerous applicants in the Ashanti Region stranded, unable to access essential services.

The strike, which began on Monday, June 10, 2024, was announced on Sunday by the Public Services Workers Union, citing poor conditions of service and the government’s failure to address negotiation delays and institution-specific allowances.

The union noted that it had postponed an initial strike notice in March 2024, following the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

Despite this, the government’s lack of progress in the negotiation process has compelled the union to proceed with industrial action.

As a result, all NIA offices, including district, regional, and premium centres, have ceased operations, leaving applicants frustrated and in limbo.

Many had travelled from distant areas, urgently needing the Ghana card, but are unable to do so due to the strike.

In interviews with the media, affected applicants expressed their distress, highlighting the critical importance of the Ghana card for various activities and how the strike will severely impact their plans.

Applicants are now urging the government and relevant authorities to address the NIA’s concerns promptly.

They fear the effects of the strike will only worsen with time if a resolution is not reached soon.

