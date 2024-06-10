The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo has commended the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame for his leadership in overseeing the completion of ‘The Law House’ project which started as far back as 2001.

According to her, the Attorney General’s resourcefulness in bringing the facility to fruition ought to be appreciated.

Speaking during the commissioning of ‘The Law House’ project, on Monday, June 10, she said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I believe he [Godfred Dame] must be commended. Indeed, Attorney General, I stand on behalf of the entire legal community to express our appreciation for your resilience”.

The Chief Justice also expressed gratitude to the president and his government for their commitment to the project.

“Mr President, I also stand on behalf of all the legal community to express our thanks to you and your government for championing the delivery of this community for justice delivery.”

According to the Chief Justice, the law house will accommodate all state attorneys and support officials of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

However, she called for more law houses to be built across the country.

“I am hoping that sooner than later, we will be having another beautiful edifice close by to house the council for law reporting, to house legal aids, the law reform commission, the legal service board and all of the agencies that feed into providing justice to this dear nation of ours,” she said.

