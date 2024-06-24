Weeks after the industrial action was initiated, the strike by jurors continued to bite even harder.

In May, jurors in the country laid down their tools in protest of the non-payment of allowances covering 10 months.

This has significantly disrupted the progress of high-profile murder cases and other indictable offences.

This latest strike action, which began on May 16, 2024, comes barely six months after their last protest in November of the previous year.

The jurors, who play a crucial role in the judicial system by determining the guilt or innocence of accused individuals in cases tried on indictment, have cited the impracticality of pre-financing their transportation to and from court premises without receiving their due allowances.

In a letter addressed to the Court Manager of the Law Court Complex and copied to the Judicial Secretary, the jurors expressed their frustration and the financial strain they faced.

The ongoing strike has had a severe impact on several high-profile cases, including:

11-year-old Kasoa boy murder case

The trial of two individuals accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa Millennium City has been repeatedly adjourned due to the absence of jurors.

The family of the deceased has been seeking justice for over three years, but court processes and the ongoing juror strike continue to delay the trial.

The case was called today and subsequently adjourned to July 8, 2024.

The JB Danquah Murder Trial

The trial of the suspects involved in the murder of former Member of Parliament JB Danquah has also been stalled.

This case, which has garnered significant public attention, remains unresolved as jurors are crucial for the trial to proceed.

The case has been adjourned to July 1, 2024, by which time the eleven months’ arrears owed the jurors are expected to have been paid, and the group will be back to work.

The last time he mounted the witness box, Daniel Asiedu alleged in open court that he was coerced by police investigators to leave his fingerprints on J.B. Danquah’s body and at strategic points at the crime scene.

The Gregory Afoko Trial

Gregory Afoko is standing trial for the murder of Adams Mahama, the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This case, like others, has seen no progress due to the juror strike, and frustrating efforts to deliver timely justice.

Abesim murder

The trial of a 28-year-old architect alleged to have murdered two children and putting the bodies in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region.

The accused is alleged to have killed two minors, Louis Agyemang, 12, and Stephen Sarpong 15.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

