Management of Comet Properties Limited, a real estate development company, has raised concerns over alleged illegal actions by certain elders of the Nii Odai Ntow Family from Ashongman and Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

These individuals have allegedly used armed land guards to encroach on Comet Estates at Brekuso in the Eastern Region, causing significant property damage.

The recent activities by the Nii Odai Ntow family elders have sparked tension, confusion, and insecurity in the area.

Comet Properties is urgently calling for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s intervention to address the escalating situation.

At a press conference held on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Brekuso, Bernard Kusi-Appau, Director of Operations and Compliance at Comet Properties Limited, described a recent three-day siege on Comet Estates.

This attack, only halted by military intervention, highlighted the ineffectiveness of the Ghana Police, who were outmatched by the attackers’ sophisticated weaponry.

Background and legal context

Comet Properties Limited acquired over 1,000 acres of land in 2002 from Akwapim families in Brekuso, Eastern Region, to develop Comet Estates, now home to about 20,000 residents.

This community, part of the Akwapim South Municipal Assembly at Aburi, has all legal interests registered with the Lands Commission at Koforidua.

The estate provides essential services such as electricity, water, roads, police stations, clinics, and schools, all funded by the company and its partners.

Kusi-Appau emphasized that their vision is to create a first-class residential area.

Conflict and legal disputes

The conflict with the Nii Odai Ntow family, according to Kusi-Appau, stems from a misinterpretation of the boundaries set by a 1904 Supreme Court judgment in [Bosompim vrs Martei].

This judgment outlined the family’s land at 12,690 acres, a boundary respected by Comet Properties Ltd. and its grantors.

Despite this, the Odai Ntow family has allegedly attempted to unlawfully extend their land claims, leading to the recent attacks.

These actions, described as criminal and in violation of Ghanaian law, have instilled significant fear and insecurity among Comet Estates residents.

Call for Government Intervention

Kusi-Appau urged the Ghanaian government to investigate the actions of the Odai Ntow family and enforce the legal boundaries established by past judgments.

He called for effective police protection to restore confidence among residents and ensure the safety of their properties.

He also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to address this issue promptly, warning that it poses a serious national security risk, comparable to the prolonged Numo Nmashie family land dispute.

Comet Properties Limited remains committed to the lawful development of Comet Estates and seeks immediate government intervention to prevent further destruction and uphold the rule of law.

Statement from the Kwabenya Queen Mother

In an interview, Kwabenya Queen Mother Maa Kokoi Dugbatey confirmed sending her men to grade the disputed area but denied destroying any buildings.

She refuted Comet Properties’ claim that the land is part of the Eastern Region, asserting that it is in the Greater Accra Region and belongs to the Kwabenya Stool.

She provided documentary evidence supporting the Nii Odai Ntow family’s claim as the allodial owners of the land, based on a court judgment.

Comet Properties Limited, established in 2002, aims to deliver functional and comfortable houses to the Ghanaian property market.

The company has developed several houses in its maiden 2,000-acre Hillside Housing Estate Project at Brekusu, near the Ashongman Housing Estates in Accra.