The body of a 55-year-old man identified as Galley Kofi, who was fatally struck by lightning, has remained unattended outside his home in the Tokokoe Electoral Area of Ho Municipality, Volta Region.

The tragic event occurred on the evening of Thursday, June 20, at approximately 6:30 PM.

According to Adom News Volta Regional correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job, Galley Kofi was in his room with his girlfriend when a sudden lightning strike hit him, causing his immediate death.

The powerful strike left the community in shock and fear, resulting in the body being left untouched for days due to superstition.

Assemblyman for Tokokoe Electoral Area, Raymond Kporvu, explained that specific rituals are necessary to appease the gods before the body could be removed.

He explained that, no incident of lightning strike has been recorded in the area for almost a century, causing them to believe Galley’s death has spiritual connotations.

Meanwhile, a team of Police personnel and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have visited and assessed the scene.

However, some family members requested more time to consult a shrine and perform the necessary rituals before transferring the body to the morgue.

As of Sunday morning, June 23, the body was outside, with plans for a fetish priest to perform the required rites later in the day.

The Assemblyman expressed his concern over the health risks posed by the decomposing body.

He assured that the body would be removed by the end of the day, pending the completion of the rituals, to mitigate any potential health hazards to the community.