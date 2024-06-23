The ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC) successfully deployed the Regional Animal Health Information System (RAHIS) in Assinie, Côte d’Ivoire. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing animal health surveillance and management across the ECOWAS region.

The training session, held from 19 to 21 June, brought together veterinary professionals, animal health experts and information systems specialists from the Member States, who received practical guidance on the implementation and use of RAHIS.

The system is designed to improve data collection, communication, and analysis of animal health information, thereby enhancing the region’s capacity to monitor and control animal diseases.

