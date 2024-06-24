The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will on Sunday, July 7, 2024, hold a media encounter.

This major engagement with journalists is the first in a series of similar encounters the former President will have ahead of the December elections.

A statement issued by his spokesperson Joyce Bawah Mogtari said the interaction is an opportunity for Mr Mahama to share his vision for Ghana’s future and address important national interest issues.

“The forthcoming media encounter, a testament to Mahama’s unwavering commitment to transparency and dialogue with the people of Ghana, recognizes the crucial role of the media.

“He firmly believes that an open and interactive conversation with the media is vital in equipping the Ghanaian people with the information they need to make informed decisions,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, media houses interested in covering the event have been directed to send details of the reporter and videographer where applicable, to office@johnmahama.org.

Below is the full statement: