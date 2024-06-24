Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has taken legal action against his neighbours, alleging that, they have been secretly recording him in his home when he is naked.

Funny Face who shared his grievances on social media revealed that, the recordings were allegedly done by Nigerian women living in a storey building opposite his house.

He claimed the women collection of explicit videos of him.

According to his posts, these recordings include 17 videos of him dancing naked and 13 videos of him bending and twerking in his house.

He stated that these women had been taking advantage of their elevated house to zoom in and out, capturing these private moments without his consent.

Funny Face said he will seek justice their actions have deeply hurt and violated him.

The comedian has since filed a complaint with the Kasoa Police Station seeking legal redress for the invasion of his privacy.

He called for an end to such behavior, urging the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible for the recordings.

The case is currently under investigation by the Kasoa Police, and Funny Face has assured his followers that he will provide further updates as the situation unfolds.

Watch video below: