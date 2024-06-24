A 21-year-old teacher trainee, Hannah Akosua Frimpomaa, has been found murdered in an uncompleted building at Mesidan, a farming community in the Techiman North municipality of the Bono East Region.

Her body was discovered with stab wounds to the throat, according to autopsy reports.

According to her uncle, Kwasi Fosu, Hannah was a trainee at Atebubu College of Education and had returned to Offuman for vacation.

She left to return to school after college resumed and informed her parents that she had reached campus.

However, the next morning, her father was unable to reach her on phone, which was reportedly lost.

After trying to locate her for days to no avail, the family officially reported her missing at the police station.

As part of the police search, Hannah was discovered murdered in an uncompleted building with her semi-nude body dumped.

The family is appealing to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to help bring the perpetrators to justice.