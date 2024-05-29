The ongoing trial of Daniel Asiedu, alias ‘Sexy don-don’, the man standing trial for allegedly killing former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah-Adu in 2016, has been adjourned due to the absence of jurors who are on strike.

The accused and his lawyers were in court on Wednesday, May 29, to continue the trial but were told the trial couldn’t proceed.

The case has been adjourned to June 10, 2024, by which time the jurors are expected to have called off their industrial action and resume full operations.

In his last appearance, Daniel Asiedu alleged in open court that police investigators coerced him to leave his fingerprints on J.B Danquah’s body and at strategic points at the crime scene.

He also stated that the current Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who was then the Greater Accra Regional Commander at the time, was at the crime scene.

The lawyer for the accused Yaw Dankwah, then questioned if the IGP would be able to help establish what happened on that fateful day if he were in court.

Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for allegedly murdering the former Abuakwa North MP at his Shiashie residence in Accra in 2016.

The case has been running for 8 years.

