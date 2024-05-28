A KIA Rhino truck with registration number AS 9184-20, allegedly loaded with mining equipment has crashed into the Sehwi Juaboso Magistrate Court at Juaboso in the Western North region.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The collision resulted in significant damage to the court’s exterior.

The truck was transporting galamsey equipment, which has been a growing concern in the region due to its environmental impact.

According to reports, the driver experienced brake failure, leading to the accident.

The Police rushed to the scene and arrested the individuals involved.

The suspects are in Police custody pending investigations.

