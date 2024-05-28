About 20 people have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Awutu Bonsuoko on the Senya Bereku-Gomoa Akotsi road in the Central region.

The accident which occurred on Tuesday morning involved a Sprinter Benz bus.

The victims have been rushed to Hope Christina Hospital at Gomoa Fetteh for treatment.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the victims, Benjamin Adokoh narrated that the driver was speeding and in the process burst one of his back tyres, leading to the accident.

Meanwhile, the Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr Paa Kwesi Essendon said some of the victims have been stabilised.

He noted that, those in the critical condition will be referred to Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

ALSO READ: