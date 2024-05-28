Four shops including popular fast food joint, Pico Restaurant have been burnt in a fire which broke out close to Top-High in Kumasi Tuesday.

An eyewitness claimed workers at the Pico Restaurant at Ayigya in Kumasi failed to heed to calls to alert Fire Service on time before fire razed down the restaurant and other shops.

Four shops, including a hairdressing salon and a drinking spot, were all razed down in the fire, which broke out at about 7 p.m before the arrival of personnel of the Fire Service.

A cobbler, James Ofori whose shop is opposite the fire scene said his initial plea for the workers to call the Fire Service was shot down.

He therefore absorbed the Fire Service of any wrongdoing.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

ALSO READ:

2 dead, others injured after truck somersaults on Winneba-Accra road

Ambulance case: Nana B reveals where secret recording happened