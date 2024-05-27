Two people have died, and several others have been injured following a truck accident on the Winneba-Accra highway.

The truck, heavily loaded with tomatoes and garden eggs, overturned in the middle of the road due to the weight of its cargo.

The accident resulted in the deaths of two women, believed to be traders.

The incident also caused significant damage to the produce being transported, leading to substantial losses.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to provide aid to the injured and clear the roadway.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident and have urged drivers to exercise caution when transporting heavy loads.

