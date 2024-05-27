In a bizarre turn of events, a thief was forced to sing and dance to Shatta Wale’s music after his failed operation.

The suspect was caught cutting and stealing cables from a building still under construction.

The thief was subjected to severe beatings by locals after being apprehended.

Following the beating, the homeowner fired warning shots, terrifying the thief, who then begged for his life.

In a twist, he was ordered to perform his favorite song, and he chose Shatta Wale’s ‘Dancehall King.’

Fearing for his safety, the thief promptly complied, singing and dancing to the popular song.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions, with some condemning the vigilante justice and others finding humor in the thief’s desperate performance.

