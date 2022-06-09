Everyone loves the job that pays them, whether legitimate or not, and for this, a robber did not let his crime prevent him from enjoying his operation.

The armed robber could not hide his joy after his victim surrendered their all to him during the operation.

The masked man was captured on footage dancing to an imaginary tune while holding his victims hostage at gunpoint.

The establishment was ransacked and the two victims were just complying to the instruction of the elated ‘dancing thief’.

As his victims lay on the bare floor scared for their lives, the robber broke into the celebratory dance for what was seeming to be a successful operation.

Watch video below: