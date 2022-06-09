Poultry farmers in the country have denied claim by former Deputy Minister of Agric, George Oduro, that they have rejected the government’s interest free loan which was intended to help the farmers save the crippling poultry industry.



A few days ago, the Akan Brands of Multimedia aired a documentary about the poultry sector in Ghana.



Asuk)d) highlighted several challenges farmers face which need urgent attention, if not, the industry has no chance of surviving in the next decade.



The Advisor to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Oduro, reacting to the documentary and how government intends to help the farmers, said the government tried to help the industry players with interest free loans but the farmers did not show willingness.



“What the poultry farmers need now is capital to invest into their business but the Ministry of Finance met with the farmers, told them that, the Agric Ministry has gotten their share of the Ghana Care Obantapa Programme which was introduced by the president to help sustain businesses due the Covid-19 pandemic, so the farmers were told to go to their various banks for loans and the government will pay the interest,’’ he said.



President of the Poultry Framers Association of Ghana, Victor Oppong Adjei, responding to this claim on Adom TV’’s Current Affairs Programmed The Big Agenda hosted by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei said, what the minister said was not the case.



“I will be disappointed in the former Minister if he said government asked us to go for interest free loans but we refused,’’ Mr Adjei stated.



According to him, the Ministry met the farmers in the poultry industry to educate them on a policy that the government is putting measures in place so the farmers can go for loans from their banks and the government will pay the interest but the discussion was not concluded since then, they did not hear from the Ministry again.



“How can you tell me to go for loan at a bank so you pay for the interest without you giving me a document to show to my bank as evidence?” Mr Adjei quizzed.