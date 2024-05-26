TikTok star Joycelyn Chayah, popularly known as Empress Lupita, has made a return to social media after several months in rehab.

Empress Lupita, along with her husband ‘Godpapa The Greatest,’ had been declared mentally ill and unfit due to their bizarre behavior.

In her comeback post, Empress Lupita expressed her love for her followers and showcased her weight gain and new double nose piercings.

She teased that she is back to continue where she left off, in entertaining her fans.

Empress Lupita and her husband had been remanded into prison over accusations of killing two of their three children.

The couple was ordered by a Tema District Magistrate Court to undergo a psychiatric medical assessment.

They were suspected of mental illness and were believed to have buried the bodies of their children.

Their youngest child managed to escape and has shared harrowing experiences from his time under their care.

The couple had claimed in a media interview that they sacrificed one of their children, believing he was possessed by an evil spirit and would have engaged in criminal activities when he grew up.

Their bizarre claims and behavior led to their arrest, and they had been sharing their home experiences on social media before being taken into custody.

Now, Empress Lupita is back online, reconnecting with her audience and showing signs of recovery from her time in rehabilitation.