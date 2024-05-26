The premiering of the latest film by Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a Lilwin in Kumasi will proceed despite the actor’s involvement in an accident.

Lilwin and others sustained injuries in a head-on car crash hours before the premiere of his movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, the actor was driving at top speed from the Amakom intersection to the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the adjacent lane.

Eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the vehicle crashed head-on into a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child, leaving the child unresponsive from severe head injuries.

”Lilwin escaped from the traffic at high speed and the collision happened the next minute. A man helped break into his car. No one died except for a child who was severely injured and sent to the hospital,” he said.

Lilwin and his two passengers also sustained head injuries. The impact of the collision left the two cars damaged.

A third victim says her car lights were smashed by the speeding vehicle.

“With the speed he was coming with, he couldn’t stay in his lane. The car smashed mine, and I wasn’t even in his lane,” she said.

Meanwhile, Marcus, a benevolent onlooker who helped convey Lilwin to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital says the actor was responsive.

“We rushed him to Komfo Anokye. His condition was not that critical although his car is severely damaged. But he is doing just fine,” he said.

Despite the accident, arrangements for the premiere of A Country Called Ghana movie have been progressing steadily.

Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, the PRO for Weezy Production, confirmed the event will proceed as planned.