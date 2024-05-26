Medikal has made it clear that he has no regrets about blocking his Nigerian counterpart Davido on social media.

The Ghanaian rapper explained that Davido unfollowed him over a trivial issue that could have been resolved privately.

In response, Medikal said he decided to unfollow Davido as well, helping to keep the matter out of the public eye.

Though he has Davido’s contact and are friends on multiple social media platforms, Medikal simply chose not to reach out, believing it is best to maintain distance for now.

He expressed a willingness to reconcile if circumstances bring them together in the future.

The rapper also noted that despite the current situation, he would be professional and collaborate with Davido if they were scheduled to perform together.

While many may see Medikal as a troublemaker, he defended in an interview with Bola Ray that he prefers to avoid conflicts and negativity.

He remarked hat he values mutual respect and reciprocity in his relationships, and will withdraw when his efforts are not met with the same level of love and respect.

