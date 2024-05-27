Legendary Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede delivered an electrifying performance in London, captivating a full house at the “Amakye Dede Celebration” concert.

The event, held at the Dominion Centre, Woodgreen, marked a triumphant return for the highlife icon.

Fans from all over the UK flocked to see the maestro in action, and they were not disappointed.

The evening kicked off with the band setting the stage with a series of rhythmic highlife tunes, creating an electric atmosphere even before Amakye Dede appeared.

When he finally took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers.

He opened with the classic “Iron Boy,” instantly drawing the crowd into a sing-along.

One of the highlights of the night was when Amakye Dede invited King Paluta to join him on stage to perform in London for the first time.

King Paluta received an overwhelming response, especially when he performed “Aseda” without any instrumentals.

The energy remained high as Amerado Burner took the stage next and kept the audience charged and jamming to all his songs.

The live band’s performance was exceptional, each instrument complementing the other to create a rich, full sound that resonated throughout the venue.