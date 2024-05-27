Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), has announced Telecel Ghana as the new category sponsor of the Music for Good award.

The honourary award aims to reward and amplify the positive social change made by musicians beyond their craft.

As part of its ongoing transition to Telecel Ghana, the telecoms giant is rolling out a series of rebranded initiatives including merging the Green Award into the existing Music for Good award.

The winner of the Music for Good award will be revealed at the grand climax of the TGMAs on Saturday, 1st June and presented with a recognition plaque and a cheque of ¢20,000 towards their impact project.

The Music for Good award will recognise an artiste who released a song in the year under review and went beyond their music to contribute significantly to a social cause, including but not limited to youth mentorship, health, education, economic empowerment, social development, and environmental initiatives.

The decision to merge the Green Award with the existing Music for Good award was reached to celebrate the wider contributions of musicians to their communities, shifting the sole focus from environmental efforts to the broader spectrum of social impact.

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, the headline sponsor of the TGMAs indicated that supporting the Music for Good award shows the TGMA’s commitment to celebrating musicians who use their influence to push for positive change and add value to the lives of people and communities.

“We believe musicians have the talent and power to inspire, connect, change lives and communities positively. The Music for Good category will celebrate and honour musicians who go above and beyond in using their influence for the greater good,” she said.

The Music for Good award will shine the spotlight on musicians who have leveraged their fame and influence for tangible impact.

Theresa Ayoade, Chief Executive of Charterhouse, the organisers of TGMAs, believes the Music for Good category reflects a broader trend within Ghana’s music industry towards recognising artists for their social impact.

In its 25th year, the TGMAs remain Ghana’s biggest annual music awards scheme for recognising outstanding and performing music talents across multiple genres, in the year under review.