A devastating fire broke out at Pico Restaurant, located near SG Mall in the Top High area of Kumasi.

The incident occurred Monday evening with significant damage reported before the arrival of the fire service.

According to an eyewitness, the fire quickly spread through the restaurant and to the adjoining stalls, causing extensive damage to the surrounding area.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported as a result of the blaze.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly and is currently working tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire.

Their swift action helped prevent the fire from spreading further, but the damage to the restaurant and nearby stalls is substantial.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are expected to commence once the fire is fully under control.

The incident has brought attention to the need for enhanced fire safety measures in commercial areas.

Watch video below: