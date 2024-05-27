Freemasons in Ghana have made a grand donation towards the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project,’ spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The notable event took place on Saturday, May 25, in Kumasi, where members of the Grand Lodge of Ghana gathered to honor the Asantehene, who holds the esteemed position of Grand Patron.

Known within the Freemason community as Most Worshipful Bro Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene’s 25-year legacy was celebrated.

In a show of immense generosity, the Freemasons donated over GHC 300,000 to his Heal Komfo Anokye Project.

This project aims to enhance healthcare facilities and services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, a key institution in the Ashanti Region.

The event saw the attendance of distinguished Freemason members, including the Grand Master designate of the Grand Lodge in Nigeria, High Chief Osiobe Eric Okotie.

Other notable attendees were the current Grand Master, Most Worshipful Bro Nana Osei Atwene Bonsu, Most Worshipful Bro Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, Most Worshipful Bro N/Capt Kwadjo Adunkwa Butah, and Bro Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Omanhene of New Juaben.

The substantial donation and the presence of such high-ranking members is testament tp the Freemasons’ commitment to community welfare and their respect for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s contributions to society.

The funds are expected to make a significant impact on the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, furthering its mission to improve medical care for the people of the Ashanti Region.