Kumawood stars turned out in full force to support actress Ellen White as she laid her father, Opanin Kwarteng Amaning, to rest.

The solemn yet grand final funeral rites are being held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

The event saw an impressive assembly of Kumawood’s finest, who mourned with their colleaague.

Among the prominent figures were film and music executive producer Bandex and actor Oteele, who stood in solidarity with Ellen.

Other luminaries present included Louisa Adinkra, Michael Afranie, Nana Yeboah, Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Bernice Asare, Official Sly, Big Akwes, Oboy Siki, and Christiana Awuni.

The funeral also drew members of the prestigious East Legon Executive Club, who arrived to honor the memory of Opanin Kwarteng Amaning.

Their presence added a layer of solemnity and respect to the proceedings.

Watch video below: