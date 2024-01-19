In the wake of allegations made by the late singer, Mohbad’s father regarding the existence of a will, the artiste’s management has reportedly taken legal action against him for defamation of character.

The management team is seeking a public withdrawal of the “slanderous” statements and an apology from Mohbad’s father.

The controversy arose when Mohbad’s father claimed in a TVC interview that, his 26-year-old son had left behind a will, which was allegedly thumb printed instead of signed.

This revelation became public after the untimely death of the singer.

Mohbad’s management swiftly responded to the allegations, releasing a statement that categorically denied the existence of any such will.

The management, through its legal representatives, has initiated legal proceedings against the singer’s father.

In the writ, they are seeking compensation of the amount of N200 million for damages caused by the alleged defamation.

Below is the writ