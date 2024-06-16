Nollywood has been thrown into a state of mourning once again as veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu has been confirmed dead.

Madam Stella passed away after a battle with leg cancer.

Her death was confirmed earlier today by colleagues who visited her home after hearing of her deteriorating health.

Stella Ikwuegbu was known for her compelling performances and contributions to the Nollywood industry.

Her death adds to the list of notable Nollywood veterans who have passed away this year, including Jnr Pope and Mr. Ibu.

Fans and colleagues have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, mourning the loss of a talented actress who had a significant impact on Nigerian cinema.

