Member of Parliament for Wa West, Supt. Retired Peter Lanchene Toobu, has called for an end to the conflict between the communities of Lassia Tuolu and Kendew, urging them to embrace peace.

Speaking at a press conference in Wa, he emphasised that the real adversaries should be poverty, disease, and ignorance.

The conflict has tragically claimed three lives, with one person critically injured. Mr Toobu clarified that the dispute is strictly between Lassia Tuolu and Kendew, cautioning against involving other communities and exacerbating tensions.

The fatalities resulted from an exchange of gunfire between feuding factions in the two communities over ritual practices.

“Lives have been lost because of this conflict. This inter-community disagreement between the good people of Lassia and Kendew erupted into a violent attack with recordings of the fatalities on June 15, 2024”he stated.

“I want to commend the police, the military, the Ghana Immigration Service, and all other security agencies that contributed strongly since yesterday [Saturday], to the stability that we are enjoying so far.

“No conflict can be resolved through the use of lethal or non-lethal force, excessive anger has no place in conflict resolution,”he emphasised.

“Let’s allow cool heads to prevail, my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased persons. I wish the injured and wounded a speedy recovery, may this never be repeated anywhere in the Wa West district, we love the peaceful co-existence we’ve enjoyed over the years.

“Brothers and sisters, if there is any battle to fight we should unite against poverty, let’s fight against ignorance and underdevelopment.

Mr Toobu also appealed to the media and the public to verify information before sharing any news.

“I also entreat all to support the return of peace between Lassia Tuolu and Kendew”he added.