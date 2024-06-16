Three people are feared dead following clashes between residents of Kendew and Lassia Tuolu in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on Sunday, June 16.

The fatalities resulted from an exchange of gunfire between feuding factions in the two communities over ritual practices.

Several arrests have been made with heavy security deployed to the area, according to Joy News’ Upper West Regional Correspondent Rafiq Salam.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, Rafiq Salam confirmed that two people died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries later.

Investigations are ongoing in both Lassia Tuolu and Kendew. Preliminary information indicates that some of those arrested have been released on bail, while others remain in police custody to assist with the investigation. Among the deceased is a teacher from a school in Lassia Tuolu.

The police have not disclosed the exact number of people in custody, as the investigation continues.