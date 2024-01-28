A somber funeral service has been held for the late Patrick Kwabena Addo, the father of media personality, Abena Korkor.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, January 27 at the St. Paul Lutheran Cathedral in Tema Community 1, behind TDC.

Mourners and relatives gathered to pay their last respects as the body of Mr. Addo was laid in state.

The final interment followed at the Larteh Methodist Cemetery in the Eastern region, marking the end of a life well-lived.

Despite Abena Korkor’s fame, the support from industry colleagues was limited as musician, Ball Jay was the only one who offered comfort with his presence.

The funeral witnessed a mix of emotions, as family, friends, and well-wishers came together to bid farewell to a beloved father.

Mr. Patrick Kwabena Addo is survived by his widow, Judith Owusu Addo, and two children, Abena Korkor and Kwame Owusu Addo,

He was 69.