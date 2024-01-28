Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Hohoe constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024, acclaimed Member of Parliament (MP), John Peter Amewu as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the December elections.

The candidacy of the Minister for Railways Development was approved without contest after successfully passing the vetting process.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr. Amewu thanked delegates for their renewed confidence in him.

He pledged his unwavering commitment to represent their interests diligently.

The Hohoe MP charged delegates to actively engage in community-level efforts to secure victory for the NPP in the general elections to ensure the continuation of President Akufo-Addo’s positive initiatives.

On his part, the Regional Chairman for NPP, Makafui Woanyah urged the constituents to vote massively comes for flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. John Peter Amewu to help party break the 8.

Hon. John-Peter Amewu since 1992 became the first NPP candidate to win a parliamentary election in the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election.

This will be the second time he will be attempting to retain the seat in the crucial elections.